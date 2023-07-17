A 1-year-old child was shot and killed by her 3-year-old sibling after getting ahold of an "unsecured handgun," according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 1-year-old child was shot and killed early Monday morning in Fallbrook.

San Diego Sheriff's responded to the 1100 block of South Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook around 7:30 a.m. following reports that a 3-year-old accidentally shot their 1-year-old sibling.

Deputies told CBS 8 that the 3-year-old "got ahold of an unsecured handgun."

When North County Fire Protection District firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a 1-year-old girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and in CPR status, according to Captain John Choi with NCFPD.

"The family's 1-year-old, whose name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, had a head injury," according to Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura with the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The 1-year-old victim was taken to Palomar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 8:30 a.m. from a gunshot wound, Lt. Jarjura said.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office was notified of the incident.