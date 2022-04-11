'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash

An Everett woman was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5. A 45-year-old Seattle man was arrested, and is facing several charges, including DUI.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate.

A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.

Court documents say the driver told officers he was suicidal.

Family and friends say they are heartbroken as they remember Mackenzie Mitchell, the young mother who lost her life in the crash.

In Mountlake Terrace at Getaway Spirits, a local gathering spot, the doors were locked on Friday.

"We saw they were closed then found out what was going on this morning,” said customer Ryan Kam. "They said they were grieving the loss of Mackenzie and my heart sunk."

Mitchell worked at Getaway Spirits. Family members say the 29-year-old was a loving daughter, sister and an amazing mom.



According to the Washington State Patrol, early Thursday morning, a 45-year-old Seattle man who was allegedly intoxicated, came off an overpass and struck several vehicles traveling northbound on I-5, including the car where Mitchell was a passenger. The wreck was so bad lanes were blocked for more than seven hours.



Jennie and Matt Dulas heard about the crash that claimed one life.



"I had no idea that it was going to be someone that we knew, knew very well and will be so missed,” said Matt Dulas.



They are among the customers who called Mackenzie Mitchell a friend.



"This is a place of regulars. This is a place of community, and we have known some of these folks going on maybe ten years, so it feels like a family,” said Jennie Dulas. "They are really tightly knit, and I can only imagine how hard this is for all of them."

Getaway Spirits is where Mitchell formed friendships with co-workers. Now the front door of the business is filling up with flowers as customers stop by to honor Mitchell.



"She was just super pleasant to be around and was a great bartender, great server,” said Kam.



"She will be a light we don't have any more and that is really sad,” said Matt Dulas.

Mackenzie Mitchell’s family released the following statement: