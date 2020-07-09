How to help support victims of California wildfires

WASHINGTON — The wildfires across the state of California this summer have caused a lot of damage to communities.
California wildfires have burned a record 2 million acres in 2020 and the most dangerous part of the year is ahead.
The recent wildfires have been enhanced by a heatwave in the state, causing evacuations and even hurting the amount of power that can be used by people in certain areas of the state.
The Associated Press has reported that some localities are worried about power shortages, and are wanting people to cut back on its use due to the fires.
With all the destruction and hurt, here is a list of organizations you can help support that is provided by the California Community Foundation:
Wildfire Relief Funds
- California Community Foundation has supported the immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery of wildfire-impacted communities since 2003 with its California Wildfire Relief Fund.
- Napa Valley Community Foundation 2020 Napa Valley Wildfire Fund provides relief and recovery services to those affected by wildfires in Napa Valley.
- Solano County Community Foundation supports recovery and rebuilding efforts in Solano County with its Solano Disaster Relief Fund.
- The Community Foundation Santa Cruz County has established a Fire Response Fund to support its residents.
- California Immigrant Resilience Fund can direct you to local efforts in Northern California to ensure undocumented families impacted by wildfires have support and resources necessary to recover and rebuild their lives.
- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy offers a California Wildfires Recovery Fund that helps communities prepare for and recover from wildfires.
- The Latino Community Foundation operates a NorCal Wildfire Relief Fund which invests in grassroots Latino nonprofit organizations in Sonoma and Napa Counties.
- The Diocese of Sacramento is collecting donations to provide direct financial assistance to fire victims at its Fire Assistance Fund.
- The California Fire Foundation provides direct financial assistance to fire victims with its SAVE Fund and also helps firefighters and their families who have experienced losses from wildfires through the California Firefighters Benevolent Fund.
Direct Relief and Assistance
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides emergency medical, housing and other types of assistance for those affected by disasters.
- The Small Business Administration provides low-interest disaster loans to businesses, non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, personal property, equipment and other business assets.
- The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services connects residents with a wide range of services and programs targeted specifically at those who have been affected by wildfires.
- The State of California’s Guide to Disaster Assistance Services for Immigrant Californians provides information on health, housing, emergency supplies, employment and other services available to all Californians, regardless of their immigration status.
- The American Red Cross provides access to shelter to evacuees across California, as well as providing financial assistance to victims of disaster, evacuation updates and safety information.
- Northern California Salvation Army supports relief efforts. Funds may be used to provide food and drinks to survivors, cleaning supplies and other essential commodities, direct financial aid to those effected or to support disaster relief workers serving in the area.
- The California Association of Food Banks represents more than 40 food banks in the state that provide food to millions of residents, including victims of wildfires.
- Foodbank of Contra Costa and Solano distributes food directly to low-income people at community sites and makes food available for other nonprofit organizations serving the ill, needy and children.
When supporting relief organizations, consider marking your gift as general operating support. By doing so, you enable the organization to both respond to current disasters and be prepared for those that may arise in the future. Visit CCF’s disaster giving page for more tips on how to maximize your impact when giving to disaster relief.