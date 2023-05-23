One man died and a woman was injured after they were shot by a man who claims they were trying to steal his truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One man died and a woman was injured after they were shot by a man who claims the two were trying to steal his truck in Lynnwood early Tuesday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., a caller to 911 reported he had fired his gun after confronting a male and female in the act of stealing his truck from the parking lot of the Best Western Alderwood. Lynnwood police officers arrived and found a truck resting against the corner of a building and a man slumped over in the driver's seat. A woman was sitting outside the truck with gunshot wounds.

Police detained and secured the shooter at the scene, recovering a loaded firearm from him. First aid was attempted on the man who was shot, but he was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital and her injuries are "not believed" to be life-threatening.

The vehicle believed to have been driven to the scene by the victims was determined to be one stolen out of Burien.

The shooter was not injured in the altercation.