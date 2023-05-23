LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One man died and a woman was injured after they were shot by a man who claims the two were trying to steal his truck in Lynnwood early Tuesday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., a caller to 911 reported he had fired his gun after confronting a male and female in the act of stealing his truck from the parking lot of the Best Western Alderwood. Lynnwood police officers arrived and found a truck resting against the corner of a building and a man slumped over in the driver's seat. A woman was sitting outside the truck with gunshot wounds.
Police detained and secured the shooter at the scene, recovering a loaded firearm from him. First aid was attempted on the man who was shot, but he was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital and her injuries are "not believed" to be life-threatening.
The vehicle believed to have been driven to the scene by the victims was determined to be one stolen out of Burien.
The shooter was not injured in the altercation.
The investigation is ongoing and both vehicles were impounded by LPD.