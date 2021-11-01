Manatee found with 'Trump' etched onto back, federal authorities investigating

The manatee was discovered over the weekend in the Blue Hole on Homosassa River, the Citrus County Chronicle reported.

Federal officials are looking into an incident involving a manatee with the word "Trump" scraped onto its back, according to a report.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told the Chronicle that this incident is classified as "harassment of a manatee," which is protected by the Endangered Species Act. It is a federal crime punishable by a $50,000 fine and/or up-to one year in federal prison.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for anyone with information to call 888-404-3922.