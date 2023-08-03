Wife and mother of Mexico kidnapping survivor from Winston-Salem "relieved" when Eric Williams was found

A drug cartel kidnapped four Americans in Mexico last week, killing two of them and leaving two survivors.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drug cartel kidnapped four Americans in Mexico, killing two of them and leaving two survivors.

One of the survivors lives in Winston-Salem.

Eric Williams lives with his wife and son but traveled with a group of friends Latavia McGee, Shaeed Woodard, and Zindell Brown, all with ties to South Carolina, who went to Mexico so McGee could reportedly have a medical procedure.

The trip took a terrifying turn when the four Americans got caught in the middle of a cartel shootout and were kidnapped. Investigators believe the Gulf Cartel is to blame.

Williams' wife and mother said they didn't know he was going to Mexico, but are relieved he's back in the states.

"I thought it was a scam I had to verify with the city police," said wife Michele Williams.

The terrifying video shows the moments the Americans are forced into the back of a pickup truck.

Mexican officials confirmed Woodard and Brown were killed, while Williams the Winston-Salem resident, and Latvia McGee were rescued from a wooden shack where they were being held and taken to a hospital across the border in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday, March 7.

Williams is recovering from a gunshot to his leg.

His wife said she doesn't believe her husband knew what would happen when he crossed the border, but she's glad he's ok.

"It is a relief that he will be home but at the same time it's heartbreaking at the other two won't," said Michele Williams.

William's mother, Sylvia Williams felt the same and said all she could do was pray.

"I'm just glad to have my, I know he's a big man, but that's my baby," said Sylvia.

Mexican officials are still investigating while US officials are working to get the bodies of the other victims back on American soil.

More than a million Americans traveled to Mexico for what's called "health tourism" last year, spending about $250 million.

Cone Health Chief of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Claire Dillingham, says Greensboro is seeing a spike in patients with cosmetic surgery complications.