QUITMAN, Ga. — A World War II veteran is walking across the country for the second time.

CBS affiliate WTOC reports Ernest Andrus recently left the Georgia coast on his way to California. The 95-year-old former Navy corpsman helped doctors keep Marines alive during the war and says he never lost a patient.

Andrus' first cross-country journey was made at 93 years old, WTOC says. It took him two years. According to the television station, at his starting pace this time, he wouldn't be expected to make it to the other side until he's 100. But, he's determined.

Florida Highway Patrol gave him an escort in the Sunshine State.

Click here to follow along or support Andrus' journey.

