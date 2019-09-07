TUCSON, Ariz. — A Purple Heart turned up in a box of donations to Goodwill, and workers at the store are trying to return it to the family.

The medal was awarded to a Navy sailor named Nick D'Amelio Jr., CBS affiliate KOLD in Tucson said.

Talon Mills, who has worked at the Goodwill store for more than a year, found the medal in a faded box.

“Did the recipient of the medal give it away?" Mills wonders. "Did their family (give it away), not knowing it was in the box?”

KOLD reports D’Amelio Jr. enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II. He never made it home to California to receive the Purple Heart he was awarded. He was considered lost at sea on Sept. 6, 1943.

Anyone with information can call 520-623-5174, ext. 7039.

