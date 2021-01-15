About 2,400 Virginia National Guard airmen, soldiers ready to support the inauguration

About 2,400 personnel are at the U.S. Capitol assisting local law enforcement as they prepare for protesters to gather leading up to inauguration day.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Soldiers and airmen from the Virginia National Guard have their boots on the ground in Washington, D.C., and are ready to help support the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.

About 2,400 personnel are near and at the U.S. Capitol assisting local law enforcement as they prepare for protesters to gather leading up to inauguration day.

The announcement came amid violence by a pro-Trump mob that caused the Capitol Building to go under a lockdown and lawmakers to take shelter.