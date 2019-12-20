NORFOLK, Va. — A disturbing new video has popped up on the Internet, purporting to show a disturbance that took place at a holiday party involving members, friends, and family associated with the Norfolk-based aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The language gets a little rough, as do some of the physical encounters depicted in the video.

The Navy says it is trying to now verify if, in fact, the people in the video are members of the Ike crew and their friends and family.

In a statement to 13News Now, the Navy said:

"While this incident is currently being investigated, the United States Navy does not condone this type of behavior. These alleged actions are not indicative of the greater Navy community or the thousands of men and women currently serving on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)."

RELATED: Truman sailors told to 'clap like you're at a strip club' for VP Pence's visit

RELATED: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower begins sea trials after receiving upgrades