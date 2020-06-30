Army officials offer $25k reward for information leading to arrest in Fort Bragg soldier’s death

WNCN reported the $25,000 reward is an increase from the original $15,000 reward that was announced earlier this month.

U.S. Army officials announced Tuesday it’s offering a $25,000 reward in the homicide case of a Fort Bragg paratrooper who disappeared at the NC coast and whose body was found late May.

WNCN reported the $25,000 reward is an increase from the original $15,000 reward which was announced earlier this month.

The station said 21-year-old Spc. Enrique Roman Martinez was last seen May 22 at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, one of the islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.

According to WNCN, Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing May 23 and said his phone and wallet were found at the campsite.

Fort Bragg officials said partial remains were found May 29 and said Roman-Martinez was identified through dental records.

“The remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past,” U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command said in a news release.

WNCN reported the army is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who can give credible information leading to the apprehension and conviction of anyone responsible for Roman-Martinez’s death.

Roman-Martinez entered the Army in Sept. 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017.

If you have any information contact, Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at (910) 396-1179.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.