CHESTER, Va. — Thank you for your service, Tin!

The Coast Guard retired a working dog, Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin, during a ceremony on Thursday.

From 2011 to 2019, Tin was an explosive ordnance detection canine for the Coast Guard. He got his name from Santos Valentin, a New York Police Department officer who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The highlight of Tin's career? Chief Petty Officer John Mitchell, Tin's handler and soon owner, said it was when he offered security assistance for the 2016 Super Bowl.

During his service, Tin also conducted explosive detection sweeps for heads of state and high-ranking delegates.

On Thursday, Tin was presented with a traditional shadowbox of memorabilia. Mitchell said during Tin retirement he will be enjoying plenty of treats, walks, and bones.

“Anything to keep him busy,” said Mitchell. “He really doesn’t like to sit still.”

Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin is awarded a traditional shadowbox of keepsake memorabilia at a ceremony held by the Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake, Virginia, May 2, 2019. Tin’s retirement ceremony was held in honor of his eight years of service as an explosive detection canine for the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe)

U.S. Coast Guard District 5