Fisherman saved from sunken vessel off North Carolina coast

Officials say the man was rescued Monday with the help of a good Samaritan about 20 miles southwest of Kitty Hawk.
Credit: Dana Smith

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Coast Guard officials say man has been rescued from his sunken fishing vessel off the North Carolina coast. 

Officials say the man was rescued Monday with the help of a good Samaritan about 20 miles southwest of Kitty Hawk.  

Coast Guard officials received a report from the father-in-law of a man whose 18-foot boat sunk at the mouth of Alligator River, near East Lake. 

Coast Guard crews from Elizabeth City responded to the incident. 

A Coast Guard aircrew directed a nearby vessel to the location of the sunken boat. The other vessel’s crew were able to bring the man aboard. 

    

