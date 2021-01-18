Fisherman saved from sunken vessel off North Carolina coast

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Coast Guard officials say man has been rescued from his sunken fishing vessel off the North Carolina coast.
Officials say the man was rescued Monday with the help of a good Samaritan about 20 miles southwest of Kitty Hawk.
Coast Guard officials received a report from the father-in-law of a man whose 18-foot boat sunk at the mouth of Alligator River, near East Lake.
Coast Guard crews from Elizabeth City responded to the incident.
A Coast Guard aircrew directed a nearby vessel to the location of the sunken boat. The other vessel’s crew were able to bring the man aboard.