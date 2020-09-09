Hundreds of Fort Bragg paratroopers return from deployment

“We couldn’t be more proud of what our Paratroopers accomplished," said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A large unit of around 200 paratroopers assigned to Fort Bragg’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, returned Wednesday from an overseas deployment.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, the soldiers were stationed in the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We couldn’t be more proud of what our Paratroopers accomplished during their time supporting Operation Inherent Resolve,” said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. “As a member of the Coalition they enabled a transitional time in the war on ISIS.”

According to a tweet from the U.S. Central Command, (CENTCOM) due to progress made in Iraq, defense officials decided to reduce troop presence in Iraq from about 5,200 to 3,000 troops during Septemeber.

CENTCOM said the reduced footprint allows for more advising and assisting of partners in Iraq in “rooting out the final remnants of ISIS in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat.”