Fort Bragg soldier found dead in barracks

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier was found dead in a barracks room last week, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The station reported Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, a 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was found unresponsive, but emergency medical crews declared him as dead when they arrived.

According to the WNCN, Rubino was from Oroville, California, joined the U.S. Army in 2020 and arrived at Fort Bragg in 2021.

“The loss of Mikel to his family, friends, and fellow paratroopers is a tragedy,” Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division said.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to a news release.

The CBS affiliate reported Rubino served as an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

The incident is under investigation.

