FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg announced the funeral and procession for Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin will take place Saturday, January 18th. The combat engineer was killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan last week.

According to Fort Bragg's Facebook page, the procession will proceed down Reilly Road on post, then make its way to the All-American Gate to Skibo Road. and to Raeford Road.

The official funeral procession will then move from Fort Bragg to the Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Staff Sgt. McLaughlin, a native of Newport News, Virginia, will be honored by leaders, paratroopers, friends and family, the Fort Bragg Facebook page said. McLaughlin was a member of Company B, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

More information on time and locations to pay your respects can be found in the post:

