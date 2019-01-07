FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A man was arrested after he sparked a security threat at Fort Bragg, according to WNCN.

Fort Bragg officials said that the All American Access Control Point was closed Monday after the man in his 20s drove up in a pickup truck, couldn't provide valid identification and gave multiple names.

Col. Larry Dewey said a suspicious package was found in the truck and that explosive ordinance disposal crews were working to determine what it is. He wouldn't elaborate on what the package could be, saying ammunition or fireworks haven't been ruled out.

According to WNCN, Fort Bragg security used an electronic device to search the package. It gave officials enough signal to close the access point. The colonel called Fort Bragg’s response a “normal security precaution.”

The All American ACP reoped just after 6 p.m. The access point is located on the All-American Freeway before its intersection with Gruber Road on post.

The man who was arrested is being held at the Harnett County jail.