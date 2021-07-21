x
Officials: Marine found dead while on duty at Navy Yard barracks

Foul play is not believed to be a part of Lance Cpl. Andrew J. Arista's death, a Marine official said in a statement.
WASHINGTON — A 20-year-old Marine was found dead while on duty at Marine Barracks Washington -- located in the Washington Navy Yard base -- early Wednesday morning around 2:30 a.m., according to a military official. 

Foul play is not believed to be a part of Lance Cpl. Andrew J. Arista's death, spokesperson Capt. Katie Kochert said. 

Arista's death is still under investigation and there is no threat to local residents. He was found at the Marine Barracks 8th and I’s Annex location, according to the statement. 

"The command's priorities are to take care of our Marines and Lance Cpl. Arista’s family and friends," said Col. Teague Pastel, commanding officer of Marine Barracks.

Arista served as a squad leader for Guard Company. His medals include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Metropolitan Police Department authorities did respond to the scene.

