Marine Corps bans display of Confederate flag at its military installations

The United States Marine Corps announced Friday that public displays of the confederate battle flag will now be banned from their military installations.

In a social media post, the Marine Corps released guidance on the removal of the flag. In Marine Corps installations, the image will no longer be allowed on objects such as bumper stickers, mugs, posters and more.

“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps,” the post reads. “The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline.”

The image of the flag will still be allowed in displays were the flag is not the main focus, including works of art and educational or historical displays. The flag will also stay on confederate soldiers’ grave sites.

This new ban comes after over a week of protests against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

