Military News

Fort Bragg officially changing name to 'Fort Liberty'

A ceremony is planned for Friday to celebrate the name change.
Credit: Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fort Bragg will officially become Fort Liberty. 

A ceremony is planned for Friday to celebrate the name change. 

Last year, a committee approved the change, to avoid any association with its namesake. 

Genera; Braxton Bragg was a Confederate general and former slave owner. The base was also renamed nine streets because of Confederate ties. 

Officials estimate the change to Fort Liberty will cost more than $6 million. 

