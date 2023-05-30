Fort Bragg officially changing name to 'Fort Liberty'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fort Bragg will officially become Fort Liberty.
A ceremony is planned for Friday to celebrate the name change.
Last year, a committee approved the change, to avoid any association with its namesake.
Genera; Braxton Bragg was a Confederate general and former slave owner. The base was also renamed nine streets because of Confederate ties.
Officials estimate the change to Fort Liberty will cost more than $6 million.
