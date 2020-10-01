NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy SEAL charged in the hazing-related death of an Army Green Beret pleaded not guilty to murder on Friday.

Tony DeDolph is among four American servicemen charged in Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar's death in the African country of Mali in 2017.

DeDolph's court-martial is scheduled to begin March 23. He's accused of strangling Melgar.

DeDolph is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, hazing and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say the servicemen tried to embarrass Melgar over perceived slights. They said Melgar was placed in chokeholds mean to temporarily knock him unconscious before he stopped breathing.

Two other servicemen involved have pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection to the death, while Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez's court-martial is set for April 20.

