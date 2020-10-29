New Gold Star memorial opens up at Pentagon

A new, permanent display was unveiled in Hall of Heroes to pay tribute to families of the fallen.

WASHINGTON — Through 13 major conflicts dating back to the Revolutionary War, and including the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns of today, more than 1.3 million U.S. service members have died in service to this country.

Each of the fallen troops' families has borne that burden, as Hampton Roads remembered earlier this month, with the 20th anniversary of the attack against the USS Cole which killed 17 sailors.

A ribbon was cut Thursday at the Pentagon for the new Gold Star memorial, located within the Pentagon, in the Hall of Heroes.

"They were children, fathers, mothers," said Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "They were brothers and sisters. And they were friends and coaches and mentors and so much more. But most of all, they're amazing heroes and we must remember the. Remember their service, their sacrifice and their story."

Spearheading the effort to create the new memorial was Gold Star wife, Jane Horton. Her husband, Army Specialist Christopher Horton, was killed in Afghanistan in 2011 at just 26 years old.

"I wear this pin to represent Specialist Christopher Horton, because if I don't tell the world that he existed, and tell their stories, who will know?" she asked.