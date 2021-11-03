x
Military News

NC sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified 79 years after death

For over 70 years, Navy Seaman 1st Class Edward Talbert was unaccounted for after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Credit: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
Navy Seaman 1st Class Edward E. Talbert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Navy sailor from Albemarle, North Carolina, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for, nearly 80 years after his death. 

Navy Seaman 1st Class Edward E. Talbert was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island when it was attacked by Japanese forces on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack on the USS Oklahoma resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Talbert. 

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said that Navy personnel recovered the remains of crew members and buried them in the Halawa and Nu'uanu cemeteries. In September 1947, those remains were disinterred for identification. Only 35 men on the USS Oklahoma were positively identified. The others, including Talbert, were classified as "non-recoverable." 

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns for analysis. Scientists were able to use anthropological analysis to identify Talbert's remains. Officials said a rosette will be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing, indicating that he has been accounted for. 

Talbert will be buried on March 26, 2022 in his hometown of Albemarle. 

