OAK GROVE, S.C. — One White Knoll High senior is turning recycled bottles into crosses to honor veterans and first responders in the Lexington community.

Elizabeth Malejko, a 17-year-old, think it's important to remember those who served to protect us.

"Fort Jackson, they show respect during Christmas time for the soldiers. We're doing the same thing," said Malejko.

She wanted to do something similar to what Fort Jackson does around Christmas time with the laying of the wreaths. Malejko originally wanted to do something with the wreaths but it was too expensive.

RELATED: Lexington VFW Post opens new Memorial Walk on Veterans Day

The 17-year-old came up with the idea of melting bottles to turn them into crosses.

WLTX

She used certain bottle colors to represent different people who've served. For example, blue and black crosses are for those who worked in law enforcement.

Malejko used a heat gun and a mold made from Lexington Technology Center to create the crosses. She and her parents put over 200 hours of work into making them for each veteran and first responder at their home church, St. David Lutheran Church.

Over a hundred will be placed in the cemetery on December 7th at a ceremony. It will start at 11 a.m. and all members of the community are invited. Family members of veterans and first responders will be able to place the cross at their loved ones graves.

There's over 130 people buried at the cemetery who have served in the military or as a police officer or firefighter.

"The Marine motto is you never leave a soldier behind. A solider should never be forgotten. With having these out here, it's showing that we care and we will never forget them."

RELATED: Leadership Lexington County building pavilion for veterans