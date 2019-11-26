WASHINGTON — They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

For retired Air Force Staff Sergeant and Aerial Combat Photojournalist Stacy Pearsall, each photo also brings a sense of healing. Pearsall recently reached a milestone by traveling to all 50 states to take pictures and honor her fellow veterans.

Retired Colonial Jane Newman is one of the several dozen veterans featured as part of the Veterans Portrait Project at the Women's Memorial.

Newman said Pearsall's photograph captured her story.

"It is a story with many roads and many travels. I can see that I was happy and that is the face I see. A face of contentment and satisfaction from a good career-- a wonderful career," said Newman.

The Vietnam War Era veteran rose to the rank of Colonel while serving in the Army Nurse Corps from 1968 to 1994.

"I was in Germany for eight years, Italy for two years, Japan for three years and all over the United States," said Newman.

Pearsall said it is an honor to be able to document service members and to tell the stories behind each uniform.

"I hope that the portraits you see will prompt you to ask questions and to remember that you never know who you are standing next to. Always be inquisitive," said photographer Stacy Pearsall. "Don't fear asking questions. And, just remember, there are no strangers."

