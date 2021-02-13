Sailor assigned to USS Wasp dies of COVID-related complications

The Sailor had been in the hospital since January 17.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Sailor assigned to the Norfolk-based USS Wasp (LHD 1) has died from COVID-related complications, the Navy announced Friday.

According to a news release from Expeditionary Strike Group 2, the Sailor was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on January 17, and later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on January 29.

The Sailor died on Friday.

"We offer our condolences and join the Sailor’s family, friends and shipmates in mourning the loss of this Sailor. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time," ESG 2 said in its announcement.