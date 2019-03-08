VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Navy said a sailor died Friday night after the sailor tried to get away from security personnel who eventually opened fire, killing him.

Things began around 10 p.m. when Naval Security Forces on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story tried to stop someone who was driving erratically on base. The Navy said the driver, who was a sailor, headed for Gate Five at a high rate of speed. Security personnel deployed the automatic barriers to prevent the sailor from getting away.

The sailor turned to avoid the barrier. In the process, the sailor hit a gas pump at the Navy Exchange Mini Mart. The car stopped. Although there was damage to the pump, there was no fire.

The sailor ran off. Several security personnel chased the sailor. When they tried to take the sailor into custody, there was a struggle. The Navy said the sailor assaulted at least some of the security personnel. The sailor was shot and killed. Two security personnel had to be treated for minor injuries.

The Navy said no other information about the sailor was available, pending notification of next of kin.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department were at the base and helping the Navy. Navy Criminal Investigative Service began its investigation.

Gate Five is secured to all inbound and outbound traffic until further notice. Gate One is open until normal operations at Gate Five can resume.