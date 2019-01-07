FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A security threat has closed the All American Access Control Point at Fort Bragg, according to a Facebook post.

Fort Bragg officials said suspected contraband was found that posed a potential threat to the installation. Col. Larry Dewey, Fort Bragg’s Director of Emergency Services, told WNCN, a man in his early 20s approached the gate in a pickup truck. Officials said the man game them multiple names and he did not have proper identification. Dewey also said they found a suspicious locked container in the man’s pickup truck.

According to WNCN, Fort Bragg security used an electronic device to search the package. It gave officials enough signal to close the access point. The colonel called Fort Bragg’s response a “normal security precaution.”

The All American ACP will be closed until further notice. The access point is located on the All-American Freeway before its intersection with Gruber Road on post.