'Veterans Walk' raising awareness in Greensboro about veteran suicides

Veterans Walk held its inaugural walk in downtown Greensboro to raise awareness about veteran suicides, PTSD and treatments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's alarming to think 22 veterans die by suicide every single day.

That's about 8,000 a year.

A group called Veterans Walk hosted a one-mile walk in Greensboro Friday morning to spark a conversation about veteran suicide and PTSD.

James Brasich, a Vietnam veteran and member of the committee organized the walk, making it a first of its kind.

Participants gathered at Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard and walked downtown until they reached the Government Plaza, where everyone gathered to hear speakers address the issue of veteran suicides and how to get help.

Organizers hope the walk leads to a national movement.

According to Veteranswalk.org., the group was originally set up as a business model in 2016. Go Veterans currently operates in a manner similar to its non-profit counterparts. Without the ability to benefit as a charity, their efforts to provide various forms of relief for needy veterans are self-funded, which hasn't been an obstacle for people dedicated to a cause.

