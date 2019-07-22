MANAMA, Bahrain — The U.S. Navy released the name of the sailor who went overboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on July 17.

Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Slayton Saldana has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) following the incident.

Officials with the U.S. 5th Fleet said crews searched for him in the Arabian Sea before calling off the search on Saturday.

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 and Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez all helped in the search and rescue operations.

Saldana was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, part of Carrier Air Wing 7, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

The Navy Times said Saldana is a native of Manassas, Virginia and he joined the Navy on April 8, 2015.

Earlier this year, it was announced the Lincoln would relocate its homeport from Norfolk to Naval Base San Diego at the end of this deployment.