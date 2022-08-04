US Navy identifies North Carolina sailor lost at sea

Officials said North Carolina native seaman recruit David L. Spearman was assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke. He was operating in the Baltic Sea when he went overboard and was lost.

“This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss,” said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, commanding officer, USS Arleigh Burke. “Thank you to the Swedish and German navies, the U.S. Air Force, and the Sailors from Arleigh Burke for their extensive efforts to search for our shipmate.”