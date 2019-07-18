MANAMA, Bahrain — The U.S. Navy said a search-and-rescue mission is underway after a sailor went overboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Officials with the U.S. 5th Fleet said the search is being conducted in the Arabian Sea. The person went overboard after an incident on July 17.

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez (F 104) and Pakistan Navy Ship PSN Aslat (F265) are all involved in the search.

The sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN).

The Sailor’s name is being held per U.S. Navy policy.

The Abraham Lincoln was routed to the Arabian Sea in recent weeks in what U.S. officials say is a deterrence amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

No further information about this incident has been released.

USS Abraham Lincoln deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on April 1, 2019. The ship and its strike group are in the Arabian Sea to support maritime security operations along with other coalition forces.

Earlier this year, it was announced the Lincoln would relocate its homeport from Norfolk to Naval Base San Diego at the end of this deployment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.