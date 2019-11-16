VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Norfolk nonprofit Troopster and volunteers gathered in Virginia Beach on Saturday to pack care packages for sailors deployed during Christmas.

The 4th Annual Holiday Pack Event took place at Beachside Social, where volunteers packed more than 1,000 care packages.

The care packages will be sent to sailors deployed onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln for Christmas.

The organization said more than 24 local businesses and organizations participated in collecting more than 15,000 non-perishable snack items, cards, letters, toys, and other contents to send in support of the USS Abraham Lincoln sailors.

Troopster, based in Norfolk, works with communities and families to send care packages to troops overseas. Troopster has sent more than 7,000 care packages to troops since launching in 2015 and has worked with communities in California, Kentucky, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Delaware, New York, Utah, and West Virginia.

