Remains of missing World War II soldier from North Carolina identified

The remains of a missing World War II Army Private from North Carolina were recovered and identified. Remains to be buried at Arlington National Cemetary.

WASHINGTON — After decades of searching, the remains of North Carolina native David N. Owens, who served as an Army private during World War II, have been recovered near Hurtgen, Germany.

Owens, from Green Hill, North Carolina, disappeared in battle during World War II in Hurtgen, Germany. According to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, his body was never recovered and he was declared dead, killed in action, in November of 1945.

Over the years, several organizations tasked with searching for missing soldiers attempted to locate Owens. However, until last June, these attempts were unsuccessful.

A historian working for the DPAA suspected that Owen's remains were those of an unidentified soldier that were recovered near Hurtgen and buried in Ardennes American Cemetary in Belgium. According to the DPAA, Owens' remains were examined using dental and anthropological analyses, and his identity was confirmed.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts