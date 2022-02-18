'General Hospital' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing

The actress first went missing on Feb. 13.

LOS ANGELES — After being reported missing, the Los Angeles Police Department reports "General Hospital" actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead.

The 43-year-old was reported missing by family and friends after last being seen around 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 13, according to police.

"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," a press release read. "Friends and family fear for her safety."

On Friday morning, five days after Pearlman was last reported being seen, the LAPD says Hollywood-area officers were called out to a death investigation. The L.A. County Coroner's Office since confirmed the body found was Pearlman.

"The cause of death will be determined by the coroner," police wrote.