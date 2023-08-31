Mother of Dollar General mass shooting victim Jerrald Gallion speaks out

Gallion’s mother says Jerrald was a kind person and very smart, loved playing cards and loved his daughter. He went to go get cereal and never came home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is hearing from the mother of one of the three victims shot and killed in the racially motivated shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General.

29-year-old Jerrald Gallion was in the store with his girlfriend who managed to escape the shooting.

Gallion’s mother says Jerrald was a kind person and very smart, loved playing cards and loved his daughter. She says she doesn’t understand how someone could do this to her son.

“He was a good person and he was a loving son,” said Carrol Gibbs, mother. “He was supposed to have been going to the store as I understand, to get some cereal and stuff for the children for in the morning."

Gallion never made it home Saturday. He was shot and killed by Ryan Palmeter. Police say Palmeter wrote in a manifesto he wanted to kill Black people.

“I feel hurt and damaged inside and I feel empty,” said Gibbs. “I feel lost because he was my baby."

She said Gallion was smart: "He didn’t play sports but he was smart in like everything he did… I mean he would play cards and stuff like that."

Gallion was one of three victims. 52-year-old Angela Carr and 19-year-old Anotl Lagguere Jr. were also killed.

Two of the victims’ families have attorneys, including Jerrald’s family. The governor announced that Volunteer Florida has also given the victims’ families $100,000.