Mothers, daughters march for abortion rights across Brooklyn Bridge

There were woman who have fought nearly half a century for their abortion rights; there were daughters who are facing the battle to keep those rights.

NEW YORK — Claudia Orellana, 46, right, and her daughter, Isabella Rosario, 13, stand for a portrait after marching in protest with others from Brooklyn to Manhattan on May 14.

Orellana said she was younger than her daughter when she was raped by her uncle. She was five months pregnant when her mother found out and arranged for her to have an abortion.

When she hears abortion opponents propose new laws that lack exceptions, even for rape or incest, and when she looks at her three daughters, she is infuriated.