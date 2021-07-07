North Carolina chaplains ready to hunker in for Elsa amid Florida condo collapse recovery effort

Josh Holland said chaplains are in for a long recovery for the community following an incomparable tragedy.

SURFSIDE, Fla — Two weeks ago, chaplains from the Billy Graham Foundation rushed to Miami to minister to those affected by the Surfside condo collapse.

This week, they’re prepared to hunker down as Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through Florida.

Their hope is to be a spiritual place of rest for those weathering the storms of life.

“The most important thing to do is sometimes to just listen and be a shoulder for someone to cry on and just be a support. There are no answers for situations like this,” Billy Graham Ministries Emergency Response Team Ast. Director Josh Holland said.

Based out of Charlotte, the organization currently has six chaplains in Miami. They plan to stay through the storm and the building recovery effort.

The rescue, he says, is unlike anything he’s experienced in 15 years of ministry with the Billy Graham Foundation.

“Something like this there’s just nothing this country has seen before. You can make comparisons, but there’s nothing really to compare it to,” Holland said.

Many of the 2,2000 other chaplains in the ministry’s network are interested in traveling to Miami to aid in the recovery effort, but Holland says access to the area is limited.

He asks those wishing to continue their support from afar after the storm to lift up those in need in prayer.