PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The body of a deceased infant was found in a garbage truck in Plain City on Thursday.

The Plain City Division of Police said officers received a call from the village's waste company around 2:20 p.m. that workers found what they believed to be a human body.

Officers responded to Bluestem Lane and found an infant in the back of the garbage truck.

Police said the infant appeared to be a full-term newborn from zero to one month of age. The infant was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m.

The infant is being taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be performed on Friday.

Officials expect a preliminary cause of death will be determined on Friday and more details will be released then. The full results of the autopsy will not be known for several weeks.