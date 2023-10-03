She was scheduled to be induced into labor on Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was killed in a crash on Sunday night, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Tijuana Dean, who turned 22 on Saturday, died in a crash on State Route 74 around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The accident happened on State Route 74 in Bibb County. A Ford EcoSport driven by Dean was traveling west in the left lane and a Kia was driving east. The driver of the Kia failed to maintain its lane and hit the front of Dean’s car head on, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Both drivers were taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

Dean was scheduled to be induced into labor on Tuesday morning, according to Jones.

She was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. and her full-term baby was pronounced dead just after midnight, Jones said.

The woman driving the other car was also injured, her condition is unknown.

Troop D SCRT was notified and the crash is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.