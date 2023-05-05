New Orleans senior who set $10 million scholarship record to attend Cornell University

International High School of New Orleans says Dennis 'Maliq' Barnes' scholarship haul is more than any other college bound senior in U.S. history.

NEW ORLEANS — Dennis 'Maliq' Barnes, the record-breaking New Orleans high school senior has been offered more than $10 million in scholarships, plans to attend the Ivy League's Cornell University in New York.

At one and a half years old his parents say he was hooking up the VCR. In third grade his class presentation was not with a poster and drawings, but rather a power point slide show. And now the wiz kid let us know which of the nearly 200 schools vying for him, came out on top.

“Today I am pleased to announce my final college decision for the fall of 2023. It is an honor and privilege to be accepted to the Ivy League Cornell University's College of Engineering,” Maliq Barnes announced from the podium.



With teachers and generations of family at his side, and in the room, along with local and national press, Maliq Barnes said he's headed to Ithaca, New York. There he'll study computer science and one day go into software development.



“I love my city, but I do want to venture out and experience new things, and see different things I haven't seen before,” he added.



His parents said he always absorbed knowledge like a sponge.

“I listen to everything everybody tell me, and that's one thing that I think is definitely a strong aspect of my character. Keep God first,” he advised.



His parents said they played classical music to him, read to him, because leaders are readers. So, be one, was their most important lesson.



“He's one that's humble. He's one that's honest, and he has integrity. And above all, I challenge you, Maliq, to always give back. The identity of a true leader is to serve, and I thank God and I'm honored to be called your father,” said Dr. Dennis Barnes, Maliq’s father.

Several tables held just some of the acceptance letters to 188 schools. Those represent $10.1 million in scholarships. It's a U.S. record. He's only 16, graduating from the International High School of New Orleans after only three years.

He fielded questions in Spanish, as well as grown up questions with gravitas about artificial intelligence, and teens who are on the wrong path in life.



“Continue to encourage them to move forward and do what they want to do. Everybody has a goal for themselves. Continue to motivate them. Invest more in our students,” said Maliq.



And a very proud mother summed it up as every mom does when their children leave the nest.



“I am a little sad that he's going away so far, because I'm going to miss, miss my baby,” said Dr. Reba Barnes, Maliq’s mother.

Maliq says he already has job offers for internships, and he'd like to get advice from former President Obama and Oprah Winfrey because they made history.