TAMPA, Fla. — It's now up to President Trump to sign off on legislation that will help military families living in substandard and dangerous housing on MacDill Air Force Base – and on military installations nationwide.

United States senators approved on Tuesday a defense spending bill that includes sweeping changes to military housing.

The U.S. House passed the National Defense Authorization Act on December 12th.

It's being called the most substantial overhaul of private military housing since it started. If the bill is signed into law, military families would have a tenant bill of rights, and companies that manage private military housing would have to operate under new requirements.

Those companies would have to find a new way to check houses for lead and mold and tell families about any major repairs before they sign a lease.

Families impacted by mold and other problems on MacDill Air Force Base say these are great steps – but they're not done fighting.

They tell 10Investigates Courtney Robinson – right now on MacDill, the problems are still happening.

Senator Marco Rubio praised the Senate for passing the legislation in a bipartisan 86-8 vote.

“Today, the Senate passed the NDAA conference report, ensuring the brave men and women serving in our nation’s armed forces and intelligence community have access to critical resources and authorities needed for our national security. It also grants our service men and women their largest pay raise in a decade,” Rubio said.

“Florida continues to be a priority in this NDAA, with funding for military construction projects across the state, including the recovery of Tyndall Air Force Base. The legislation also included the Intelligence Authorization Act, which includes provisions to strengthen our Intelligence Community, safeguard our elections, and better position our country to defend against Chinese, Russian, and other foreign threats.”

Senator Rick Scott said, "I’m glad Congress made our men and women in uniform a priority by finally passing the NDAA, which includes nearly $750 billion to fund our military and gives them the resources they need to defend our nation."

