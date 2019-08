Disney World is offering you your chance to go to the park later in the day for a cheaper price than what others may pay for tickets.

Starting Friday, visitors can get two-day tickets for as little as $88 a day. That is nearly a quarter less than a regularly priced ticket.

In order to snag this deal, guests can't enter the park until after noon.

Special Ticket offers give access to any of the four parks in Orlando.

This offer is valid through December.