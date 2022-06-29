Be on the lookout for a spotted lanternfly!

These critters are known to cause damage to more than 70 species of plants, including apples, roses, and other landscape plants.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the invasive spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state's wine and grape industries.

Groups of them have been spotted in Forsyth County, according to the NC Dept of AG.

These critters are known to cause damage to more than 70 species of plants, including apples, roses, and other landscape plants.

This pest has been spreading rapidly across the nation since it was first identified in the U.S.

PHOTOS: Invasive spotted lanternfly 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Since a concentrated amount of lanternflies were found in the state, the NC Dept of AG they're going to continue to monitor the area to see if there are any more pests swarming in the state. They are also planning to treat the affected areas before females begin to lay eggs.

“We have been actively looking for this pest for years and had ramped up surveillance when it was detected last year near the North Carolina-Virginia line,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Members of our Plant Industry Division and N.C. Forest Service is moving quickly to eradicate this brightly colored pest, and we ask members of the public to be on the lookout for more spotted [lanternflies] and report any finds.”

If you see a suspect spotted lanternfly in North Carolina submit a picture through the online reporting tool.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.