The student reportedly went under a bulkhead dividing the pool while swimming with other students, officials said.

WHITELAND, Ind. — A Whiteland Community High School student who died Tuesday morning reportedly went under a bulkhead dividing the pool while swimming laps with other students, school officials said.

The Johnson County coroner had previously confirmed to 13News that Alaina Dildine died after being pulled from the swimming pool at the high school. It happened during a physical education class around 11:45 a.m., according to the school.

During a press conference Wednesday, school officials said they believed Dildine was swimming laps with other students when she "went under a bulkhead" that divides the pool, but added officials are still investigating the incident.

The school claimed there was a lifeguard and instructor on the pool deck when Dildine reportedly went under.

Dildine's exact cause of death won't be known until a completed medical examination, but school officials called the incident an "apparent drowning". The Johnson County Coroner said a medical examination has been completed, and an official cause of death would be determined in three weeks.

"This young lady was such a beautiful human who loved her family, friends, her community, art, animals and band," the school said in a statement.

The following statement was also sent to families Tuesday morning:

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that a WCHS student has passed away following a medical emergency at the high school this morning. At this time school and emergency officials are trying to determine exactly what happened."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, according to the district.

Information on a memorial service for Dildine will be shared at a later time.

A later release from the district said school would be canceled Wednesday at Whiteland Community High School and that counselors are available to help any student who might need support.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Alaina’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We understand that this news is profoundly upsetting for our entire school community, and we are here to support our students, staff, and families as we grieve together," the district wrote.

The school district also provided a document with information about coping with grief and resources to help students and their families deal with their emotions.