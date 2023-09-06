Judge grants bond for Florida woman accused of killing neighbor amid dispute

The judge also ordered Susan Lorincz not to have any contact with the family of AJ Owens.

OCALA, Fla. — A judge granted bond to Susan Lorincz, the white Ocala woman charged with shooting and killing her Black neighbor, 35-year-old Ajike "AJ" Owens, amid a years-long feud.

Bond was set Friday morning for Lorincz, 58, at $150,000 on the manslaughter with a firearm charge, court records show. An additional $4,000 was set for four misdemeanor charges.

In the courtroom, an attorney for the family of Owens said they will continue to call for more severe charges. During a press conference Wednesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he is calling on the state attorney to charge Lorincz with murder.

Lorincz must wear an ankle monitor and cannot leave the state of Florida, the judge ruled. She also cannot have any contact with Owens' family.

An arrest report released Thursday that in the months leading to Owens' death, Lorincz called her neighbor's children "the n-word." One of the children said that the woman had called out, "Get away from my house, you Black slave," according to The Associated Press.

The arrest report states Lorincz threw an iPad down that was left behind, but she denies doing so. However, she admitted to swinging an umbrella while children were nearby.

Lorincz claimed self-defense after she told deputies that Owens banged on her door and demanded she come out. It comes after children notified their mother of the dispute, according to the report.

Lorincz was arrested Tuesday, days after the shooting death, which the sheriff called not a stand-your-ground case but "simply a killing."

Neighbors said Lorincz often called Owens' children names and antagonized them; they often would play in a lot outside her home.

During the night of the shooting, deputies said there were several pictures and videos of children playing outside on Lorincz's phone the night Owens died. Neighbors said Lorincz would often film children and complain of trespassing, according to the affidavit.

One neighbor told deputies Owens has always been nice and that she did not understand why Lorincz was so upset by "kids being kids" and playing outside, the affidavit reads. Another neighbor said she no longer allowed her children to play outside because of Lorincz's behavior.

"Now many of you were struggling to understand why there was not an immediate arrest," Sheriff Billy Woods said. "The laws here in the state of Florida are clear. Now I may not like them. I may not agree with them. But however, those laws I will follow."

Lorincz told investigators that she acted in self-defense and that Owens had been trying to break down her door before she fired the gun, the sheriff said. She also told them that Owens had come after her in the past, and had previously attacked her.

