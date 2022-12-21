Third employee files $50M lawsuit against Walmart in Chesapeake mass shooting

The plaintiff is suing Walmart for $50 million after narrowly escaping the deadly Chesapeake Walmart shooting last month.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A third Walmart employee has filed a lawsuit against the company following the mass shooting in Chesapeake roughly a month ago.

The plaintiff, Briana Tyler, is suing Walmart for $50 million, according to documents filed in Chesapeake Circuit Court earlier this month.

According to the filing, Tyler was standing in the breakroom waiting for her shift to start when a shift team lead opened fire.

The lawsuit goes on to say that bullets missed Tyler by just inches while in the breakroom. She then started running through the store while the gunman chased her and continued to fire his gun at her.

"The plaintiff was aware of bullets flying near her head, narrowly missing her, which fact was confirmed by video evidence in the possession of Walmart," the lawsuit alleges.

Tyler escaped but injured both of her legs and experienced "acute chest pain," according to the suit.

The document claims that the shooter had a history of "disturbing behavior" during his time at Walmart including threatening and harassing other employees. He also reportedly threatened to kill other employees if he were ever fired, according to the lawsuit.

Moreover, it alleges that Walmart showed "utter disregard of prudence, amounting to the complete gross neglect and disregard for the safety of others by retaining [the gunman] as an employee, despite knowing his propensity for violence, including murder and attempted murder, which disregard and neglect is shocking to reasonable people."

Tyler's attorney, Mark Favaloro, sent the following statement to 13News Now:

"We are looking forward to trying this case in the court, not in the press. We will have no further comments about the facts of this case, nor any comments about upcoming procedural matters to be scheduled by the court.