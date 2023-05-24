Tina Turner's legacy lives on at the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro

Tina Turner died on May 24 in her Swiss home. The The global superstar was 83.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The world lost a legend Wednesday.

Tina Turner was a trailblazer in music, the queen of rock and an inspiration to many.

Turner made an impact everywhere she went, including Greensboro.

The 83-year-old added to the legacy of The Historic Magnolia House.

The hotel catered to stars, like Ray Charles, Jackie Robinson and singing legend Tina Turner back in the Jim Crow era.

“We're sitting In the Carlotta room which is one of our hotel rooms here at the Magnolia House its one of the rooms where our historic guests would stay,” said Natalie Pass Miller the owner of the Historic Magnolia House.



Tina Turner and her ex-husband Ike stayed at the corner property on Greensboro's southside.

“Working on the restoration and design with vivid interiors it was important for us to capture the essence of Tina Turner and the queens.” Pass Miller said.



The dazzling pink room with florals and crystal chandelier was created to commemorate Tina and other queens of souls.

“When you walk in here you feel her essence,” Pass Miller said.



Pass Miller said the Green Book property served as a safe space for black people to stay overnight while traveling through the segregated South.

“Momma and papa guests who were the green book hotel owners they also created this other element of personal safety for Tina,” Pass Miller said. “As you know that relationship can be very colorful.”



Tina's life story symbolized resilience because her past didn't stop her from going on to make the hit ‘What's love got to Do with it’ at the age of 44.



“I remember being the little girl trying to be Tina Turner prancing around singing Tina,” Pass Miller said.





The global superstar's essence will forever permeate the walls of the Historic Magnolia House and fill the hearts of fans like Pass Miller.

Tina Turner the musical is coming to the Tanger Center as a broadway show next year.