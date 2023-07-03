Body recovered in search for twin brothers missing in water near Pleasure Pier in Galveston

According to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, 13-year-old twin brothers went missing in the water near Pleasure Pier on Sunday evening.

GALVESTON, Texas — A body was recovered early Tuesday in the search for twin brothers, who disappeared while swimming Sunday evening in the water near Pleasure Pier in Galveston, according to officials.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol officials, a body was recovered just before 2 a.m.

Lt. Austin Kirwin with the Galveston Beach Patrol said four people in the water in the early hours of Tuesday morning, stumbled upon a body near the shoreline, before bringing it to the sand and calling 911.

Authorities were able to identify it was in fact one of the boy’s bodies, by what he was wearing and how he looked, before notifying the family.

"It is some closure. We are keeping close ties and talking to the family, so we’re talking to them direct,” Kirwin said.

The missing boys were identified Monday by family members as Jefferson and Josue Perez, who are both 13.

Kirwin said he got little to no sleep last night along with the rest of the searchers who were looking for the boys.

“It does make us more hopeful, but everything out in this water is very unpredictable,” Kirwin said. “We did find one that’s great news finding another one doesn’t mean it’s going to happen now or tomorrow.”

Texas EquuSearch is assisting in shoreline searches Tuesday to help recover the other missing twin brother.

What happened

They said the teens went missing around 4:30 p.m. and their family members spent about an hour searching for them before calling the police around 5:30 p.m. The mother of the boys said they couldn't swim.

"They were out in the water. The parents briefly lost sight of them and they looked back up into the area and they did not see them," Kirwin said.

The boys' parents said when they last saw them, the boys were in waist-to-chest-high water about 20 yards out on the west side of the pier.

The teens were last seen near Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street. Officials said no one reported seeing them go underwater.

The United States Coast Guard used helicopters to help search crews. Several other law enforcement agencies also helped with the search efforts.

Since there was some dense fog in the area, the Coast Guard had to stop searching with its chopper on Monday. At sunset Monday, the Galveston Police Department took over the search into Tuesday morning. If the boys aren't found on Tuesday, the search area will be expanded.

Family members said the boys had been begging to go to the beach. They said they had just moved to Houston from Honduras last November to join their mother who moved to the Houston area about 10 years ago.