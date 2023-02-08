US Capitol Police tell people inside Senate Office Buildings to shelter in place

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a 911 call that has prompted officials inside the Senate Office Buildings to shelter in place.
According to tweets from the U.S. Capitol Police, officers are searching in and around the Senate Buildings after someone called in a report of an active shooter. Currently, police say there are no reports of gunfire in the area.
Officers ask people to stay away from the area for the time being.
"Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating," one tweet reads.
Those inside the Senate buildings are being told to shelter in place.
"If you are in the area, follow the directions of our officers," another tweet reads.
This is a developing story. We will add more details as soon as officers give an update on the status of the investigation.
